Kiss Kruise to deliver Creatures tour tribute

Kiss have announced the initial details for the 2016 edition of their annual Kiss Kruise.

The Kiss Kruise VI will travel between Miami and Grand Cayman from November 4-9.

The band say: “The time has come Kiss Navy! You are being called into action for another head-banging, fist-pumping mission at sea on The Kiss Kruise VI. What exactly is lurking in the shadows during this adventure of the deep? All manner of creatures from the depths of the sea – that’s what.

“This year will be a seaworthy exploration of Kiss’ iconic 1982 Creatures Tour!”

While 2015’s event saw the band perform 1975’s Alive! in its entirety, this year the group will pay tribute to the 1982 tour in support of their 10th album Creatures Of The Night.

The record and companion 10th anniversary tour featured drummer Eric Carr in place of Peter Criss and marked the debut of guitarist Vinnie Vincent in the lineup following the departure of original axeman Ace Frehley. The run was also the group’s final concerts with makeup until a 1996 reunion with Frehley and Criss.

Kiss will be inviting some of their favorite artists to join them and will release lineup details in the coming months.

Pre-sale tickets are available now at the official Kiss Kruise website.[](http://www.thekisskruise.com/)

Kiss currently have a handful of concert dates on their 2016 tour schedule, with more shows expected to be announced.