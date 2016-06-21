Anthrax release Zero Tolerance video

Anthrax have released a lyric video for their track Zero Tolerance.

It’s taken from 11th album For All Kings, which was launched in February – their first record to feature guitarist Jon Donais in place of Rob Caggiano.

Founding guitarist Scott Ian recently explained the dark undertones on the follow-up to Worship Music, telling Classic Rock: “We live in a dark place – planet Earth, which is infested with humanity.

“I’m an optimist by nature and a happy person when I’m in my bubble with my family and friends. But we’re all stuck on this planet with a bunch of fucking assholes. That’s where most the darkness on the record comes from.”

Anthrax have a number of festival appearances in the coming months, including a set at Bloodstock Open Air in August, before touring North America with Slayer and Death Angel.

Jun 25: Amnesia Rockfest, QC

Jul 02: Tuska Open Air, Finland

Jul 03: Wroclaw Stadium, Poland

Jul 09: Jalometalli Festival, Finland

Jul 15: Gavle Gefle Metal Festival, Sweden

Jul 16: Dynamo Metalfest, Netherlands

Jul 24: Rock In Roma, Italy

Aug 14: Bloodstock Open Air, UK

Aug 21: Auburn Pain In The Grass, WA

Sep 09: Cleveland Jacob’s Pavilion, OH

Sep 10: Detroit Freedom Hill Amphitheatre, MI

Sep 12: Toronto Sound Academy, ON

Sep 13: Montreal Metropolis, QC

Sep 15: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

Sep 20: Indianapolis Egyptian Room, IN

Sep 22: St Louis The Pageant, MO

Sep 27: Orlando Hard Rock Live, FL

Sep 28: Miami Fillmore, FL

Sep 30: Tunica Horseshoe Casino, MS

Oct 03: Norfolk Norva, VA

Oct 05: Atlanta Tabernacle, GA

Oct 07: Dallas Gas Monkey Live, TX

Oct 08: Austin ACL At The Moody Theatre, TX

Oct 10: Denver Fillmore, CO

Oct 11: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT

Oct 13: Missoula The Wilma Theatre, MT

Oct 17: Lethbridge Enmax Center, AB

Oct 19: Penticton South Okanagan Events Centre, BC

Oct 20: Abbotsford Centre, BC

Oct 23: Reno Events Center, NV

Oct 27: El Paso County Coliseum, TX

