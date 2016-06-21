Anthrax release Zero Tolerance video

Anthrax have released a lyric video for their track Zero Tolerance.
It’s taken from 11th album For All Kings, which was launched in February – their first record to feature guitarist Jon Donais in place of Rob Caggiano.
Founding guitarist Scott Ian recently explained the dark undertones on the follow-up to Worship Music, telling Classic Rock: “We live in a dark place – planet Earth, which is infested with humanity.
“I’m an optimist by nature and a happy person when I’m in my bubble with my family and friends. But we’re all stuck on this planet with a bunch of fucking assholes. That’s where most the darkness on the record comes from.”
Anthrax have a number of festival appearances in the coming months, including a set at Bloodstock Open Air in August, before touring North America with Slayer and Death Angel.
- The 10 best covers by Iron Maiden
- Do old people like Bring Me The Horizon?
- Joey Jordison: I didn't deserve cowardly Slipknot sacking
- Megadeth’s Nick Menza tribute show might not happen says Dave Mustaine
Anthrax tour dates
Jun 25: Amnesia Rockfest, QC
Jul 02: Tuska Open Air, Finland
Jul 03: Wroclaw Stadium, Poland
Jul 09: Jalometalli Festival, Finland
Jul 15: Gavle Gefle Metal Festival, Sweden
Jul 16: Dynamo Metalfest, Netherlands
Jul 24: Rock In Roma, Italy
Aug 14: Bloodstock Open Air, UK
Aug 21: Auburn Pain In The Grass, WA
Sep 09: Cleveland Jacob’s Pavilion, OH
Sep 10: Detroit Freedom Hill Amphitheatre, MI
Sep 12: Toronto Sound Academy, ON
Sep 13: Montreal Metropolis, QC
Sep 15: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA
Sep 20: Indianapolis Egyptian Room, IN
Sep 22: St Louis The Pageant, MO
Sep 27: Orlando Hard Rock Live, FL
Sep 28: Miami Fillmore, FL
Sep 30: Tunica Horseshoe Casino, MS
Oct 03: Norfolk Norva, VA
Oct 05: Atlanta Tabernacle, GA
Oct 07: Dallas Gas Monkey Live, TX
Oct 08: Austin ACL At The Moody Theatre, TX
Oct 10: Denver Fillmore, CO
Oct 11: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT
Oct 13: Missoula The Wilma Theatre, MT
Oct 17: Lethbridge Enmax Center, AB
Oct 19: Penticton South Okanagan Events Centre, BC
Oct 20: Abbotsford Centre, BC
Oct 23: Reno Events Center, NV
Oct 27: El Paso County Coliseum, TX