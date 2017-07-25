Dead Cross release grisly Obedience School video

Dead Cross have released a video for their new track Obedience School.

The song features on their self-titled debut album which will arrive on August 4 via Ipecac, and sees former Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo joined by Faith No More vocalist Mike Patton, bassist Justin Pearson and guitarist Mike Crain.

The new video was directed by Dennis Bersales and is a brutal look at cockfighting in the Philippines. View it below.

Asked in a new interview how it feels to form a punk band in his 50s, Lombardo tells Bandcamp: “Absolutely amazing. I have the same anger and aggression as when I was younger. I still get angry at current affairs. That doesn’t change – and I don’t think my music, or the way I express myself, should change.

“I’m sure there’ll be one day when I’ll express myself in a very happy, mellow, everything’s beautiful, sunshine-and-Care-Bears style. Right now, I’m still pissed.”

Lombardo adds: “If my body and mind want to continue on this hardcore path and I’m physically able, I will. There’s no need to say I’m going to retire when I still have so much energy to contribute. No slowing down, my friend.”

The band previously released a stream of Grave Slave from Dead Cross, which is now available for pre-order. Find the artwork and tracklist below.

Dead Cross tracklist

Seizure And Desist Idiopathic Obedience School Shillelagh Bela Lugosi’s Dead Divine Faith Grave Slave The Future Has Been Cancelled Gag Reflex Church Of The Motherfuckers

