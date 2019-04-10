David Longdon to guest at Magenta's 20th Anniversary Show

Big Big Train singer David Longdon will appear as a special guest at Magenta's 20th Anniversary show at Arlington Arts in Newbury on May 19.

Longdon will perform Spectral Mornings, the vocal version of the Steve Hackett instrumental classic that he recorded with Hackett plus Christina Booth and Rob Reed of Magenta. The track was originally released in 2015 to raise money for the charity Parkinson’s UK.

"I am honoured to be a guest at Magenta's 20th Anniversary concert," Longdon told Prog. "Our re-imagined, vocalised version of Spectral Mornings is a collaboration that is most dear to me. We have performed it only on a few special occasions so I am thrilled to be performing it alongside Magenta once more."

Adds Magenta singer Christina Booth: "I’m so excited to announce that David Longdon will be joining us. I’m sure it will be a magical performance. It’s a song that means so much to us and one that has raised a lot of money for the Parkinson's Society."

A very limited number of tickets remain for the concert at Arlington Arts, available here.