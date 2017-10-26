David Gilmour shares excerpt of Shine On You Crazy Diamond from Live At Pompeii

David Gilmour has shared a video excerpt of his performance of Pink Floyd classic Shine On You Crazy Diamond.

It’s taken from his Live At Pompeii concert film, which launched at the end of last month.

The footage was captured last year in the historic Italian town – 45 years after Pink Floyd played the Roman amphitheatre for Adrian Maben’s iconic film Pink Floyd Live At Pompeii.

Gilmour performed two shows at the venue in July 2016, playing a selection of his solo tracks and Floyd classics including Wish You Were Here, Comfortably Numb, Money and The Great Gig In The Sky.

Speaking with Prog earlier this year about his return to Pompeii, Gilmour said: “I don’t want to get completely stuck only in amphitheatres, but someone suggested we try for Pompeii again.

“The minute the idea of playing there was mooted, I said, ‘Go for it. Absolutely.’ I said, ‘We’ll never get it.’ I didn’t think they’d allow it.”

He added: “We sent our trusty team off to negotiate with the town of Pompeii. It turned out that the mayor and the townspeople were thrilled with the idea and were very keen to expedite it. They all made it work fantastically well.”

David Gilmour Live At Pompeii is now available.

