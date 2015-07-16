Gilmour reveals solo album details

David Gilmour has confirmed his fourth solo album Rattle That Lock will be released on September 18 – and the title track will arrive as a single this week.

It’s to be premiered on BBC Radio 2’s Chris Evans Show tomorrow morning (Friday), and made available to download and stream immediately afterwards.

The first details were revealed last month.

Sony Music say: “The song begins with the four notes that precede announcements at French SNCF railway stations, which Gilmour recorded on his iPhone at Aix-en-Prevence station.

“Polly Samson’s lyrics are inspired by Book II of John Milton’s Paradise Lost, which is also featured in her recent acclaimed novel, The Kindness. The single also features the Liberty Choir and singers Mica Paris and Louise Marshall.”

Rattle That Lock – which follows 2006’s On An Island and Floyd’s final album The Endless River last year – was co-produced by Gilmour and Phil Manzanera, while the cover was art-directed by Aubrey Powell of Hipgnosis.

It’s available for pre-order in standard CD, gatefold vinyl, deluxe CD/DVD and deluxe CD/Blu-ray plus standard and deluxe digital formats.

Gilmour, who’s previously announced a tour of the UK and Europe, has added a run of US dates, with tickets on sale tomorrow:

Mar 24: Los Angeles Hollywood Bowl

Mar 31: Toronto ACC

Apr 06: Chicago United Center

Apr 11: New York Madison Square Garden

Rattle That Lock tracklist