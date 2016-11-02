Bono first man to be honoured at Glamour's Women Of The Year Awards

Bono has been named Glamour magazine’s first ever Man Of The Year.

The magazine honours various women at its annual Women Of The Year Awards and has chosen the U2 frontman as the inaugural recipient of its new Man Of The Year honour. Glamour’s 27th annual Women Of The Year Awards ceremony takes place on November 14 in Los Angeles.

Bono was given the award in recognition of his humanitarian work and his drive to end gender inequality.

He tells Glamour: “I’m sure I don’t deserve it. But I’m grateful for this award as a chance to say the battle for gender equality can’t be won unless men lead it along with women. We’re largely responsible for the problem, so we have to be involved in the solutions.”

Glamour highlights Bono’s recently launched Poverty Is Sexist campaign, designed to help the world’s poorest women, who survive on less than $2 a day.

Asked why more men don’t rally round the cause of gender equality, Bono says: “Women bear the burdens of poverty. Men can be a bit thick. And I include myself.

“Honestly, things that ought to be obvious sometimes are not. We can do much more than we think we can. Leaders are accountable to all of us. If they don’t support women and girls, vote them out of office. To quote Nelson Mandela, ‘It always seems impossible — until it’s done.’”

Gwen Stefani, Simone Biles, Ashley Graham and Black Lives Matter founders Patrisse Cullors, Alicia Garza, and Opal Tometi are among the other people set to be honoured at the awards ceremony.

Also being recognised by Glamour is Emily Doe, whose victim impact statement against Brock Turner after he sexually assaulted her created worldwide headlines.

