Disturbed live album to be released next month

Disturbed have confirmed the release of concert album Live At Red Rocks on November 18.
The 16-track title, recorded in Colorado in August this year, features material from throughout the band’s career, including latest studio release Immortalizedhttp://teamrock.com/review/2015-08-18/disturbed-immortalized-1.
Frontman David Draiman recently said of the band’s comeback following a four-year hiatus: “It’s been amazing – the fire has been stoked. We’re performing at a level that I personally believe is unprecedented in our careers. The crowds have been amazing, huge.
“We’ve really been overwhelmed throughout the duration of this cycle with the amount of success that we’ve seen. We’re very, very grateful.”
Live At Red Rocks is available for pre-order now. Disturbed are currently touring North America and they return to the UK in January.
Disturbed: Live At Red Rocks tracklist
- Introduction
- Ten Thousand Fists
- The Game
- The Vengeful One
- Prayer
- Liberate
- The Animal
- Stupify
- The Sound Of Silence
- Lost Soul
- Inside The Fire
- The Light
- Stricken
- Indestructible
- Voices
- Down With The Sickness
- Metallica’s ditched video game revealed
- Watch a man headbanging to Slayer in the middle of Hurricane Matthew
- Ten Things You Didn't Know About Ozzy Osbourne
- 10 of the best metal bands from Japan
Disturbed tour dates
Oct 17: Austin Moody Theater, TX
Oct 18: Midland Horseshoe Pavillion, TX
Oct 19: El Paso Speaking Rock Arena, TX
Oct 21: Glendale Gila River Arena, AZ
Jan 10: Glasgow SSE Hydro
Jan 12: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena
Jan 13: Birmingham Genting Arena
Jan 15: Sheffield Arena
Jan 16: Manchester Arena
Jan 18: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
Jan 19: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
Jan 21: London O2 Arena