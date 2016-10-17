Disturbed live album to be released next month

Disturbed have confirmed the release of concert album Live At Red Rocks on November 18.

The 16-track title, recorded in Colorado in August this year, features material from throughout the band’s career, including latest studio release Immortalizedhttp://teamrock.com/review/2015-08-18/disturbed-immortalized-1.

Frontman David Draiman recently said of the band’s comeback following a four-year hiatus: “It’s been amazing – the fire has been stoked. We’re performing at a level that I personally believe is unprecedented in our careers. The crowds have been amazing, huge.

“We’ve really been overwhelmed throughout the duration of this cycle with the amount of success that we’ve seen. We’re very, very grateful.”

Live At Red Rocks is available for pre-order now. Disturbed are currently touring North America and they return to the UK in January.

Disturbed: Live At Red Rocks tracklist

Introduction

Ten Thousand Fists

The Game

The Vengeful One

Prayer

Liberate

The Animal

Stupify

The Sound Of Silence

Lost Soul

Inside The Fire

The Light

Stricken

Indestructible

Voices

Down With The Sickness

Oct 17: Austin Moody Theater, TX

Oct 18: Midland Horseshoe Pavillion, TX

Oct 19: El Paso Speaking Rock Arena, TX

Oct 21: Glendale Gila River Arena, AZ

Jan 10: Glasgow SSE Hydro

Jan 12: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

Jan 13: Birmingham Genting Arena

Jan 15: Sheffield Arena

Jan 16: Manchester Arena

Jan 18: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Jan 19: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Jan 21: London O2 Arena

