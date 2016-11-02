Myles Kennedy says day of the megastar rock frontman is over

Alter Bridge singer Myles Kennedy says the days of megastar rockers like David Lee Roth and Steven Tyler “are gone.”

Kennedy describes himself as a reluctant frontman and says he’d never want to be so famous that he couldn’t go to the shops without being hounded. And he believes many up-and-coming young musicians feel the same way, meaning the fanfare that surrounded super-famous rockstars like Roth and Tyler back in the 1980s is unlikely to be repeated.

In an exclusive interview in the new issue of Classic Rock magazine, Kennedy says: “I’m a guitar player, that’s how I see myself.

“The frontman thing…I think I’ve become accustomed to it now, but I still feel more comfortable if I have my guitar.

“Some people thrive on fame and love the way it feeds the ego. But I think that’s very odd. To be so famous – which I’m definitely not – that you can’t go to the grocery store is kind of unthinkable.”

He continues: “The days of David Lee Roth and Steven Tyler I think are gone. It’s partly down to the way the business is – kids don’t want to be rock stars.

“But also, people want great music first and foremost. It’s about the songs. At least it is for me.”

Meanwhile, Alter Bridge have announced a North American tour for January and February of next year in support of latest album The Last Hero.

Alter Bridge North American tour 2017

Jan 21: Mobile Saenger Theatre, AL

Jan 22: Atlanta Tabernacle, GA

Jan 24: Royal Oak Music Theatre, MI

Jan 25: Chicago Riviera Theatre, IL

Jan 27: Sioux City Anthem At Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, IA

Jan 28: Kansas City Voodoo Lounge At Harrah’s Casino, MO

Jan 31: Niagara Falls Rapids Theatre, NY

Feb 01: Toronto Phoenix Concert Theatre, ON

Feb 03: Montreal Metropols, QC

Feb 04: Philadelphia Electric Factory, PA

Feb 07: Boston House Of Blues, MA

Feb 09: New York Playstation Theater, NY

Feb 10: Silverspring The Fillmore, MD

Feb 12: Raleigh The Ritz, NC

Feb 14: Houston House Of Blues, TX

Feb 16: Las Vegas Brooklyn Bowl, NV

Feb 18: Tempe The Marquee, AZ

Feb 19: Los Angeles Wiltern, CA

Feb 20: San Francisco Regency Ballroom, CA

Feb 22: Seattle Moore Theatre, WA

