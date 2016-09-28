Disturbed: We were never nu-metal

Disturbed drummer Mike Wengren says the band don’t have to distance themselves from the nu-metal movement – because they were never part of the genre in the first place.

The band’s debut album The Sickness was released in 2000, as Limp Bizkit, Papa Roach and Linkin Park were riding the crest of the nu-metal wave.

Wengren tells Westword: “I don’t think we were ever a nu-metal band to begin with. I just think we happened to come out around the same time.

“Unfortunately, as great as some of those bands were, they’re not around anymore. I think that we have a connection with the fans, we write music about real stuff, and people are able to connect to that, whether it’s through the power of the music or being able to connect through the experiences of the lyrics.

“I think they get it, so they stuck with us for all these years.”

Disturbed released their sixth album Immortalized last year after a five-year hiatus.

Reflecting on the down-time, Wengren says: “We certainly did need the break. We were always brothers, we always get along and love each other, but things had become sort of stale.

“It was always work, work, work. After 12 years practically going straight with writing, recording and touring, it just became a little monotonous and we just needed to take a step back.

“Personally, and I think I can speak for the rest of the band as well, it’s been so rejuvenating. We just came back with our batteries recharged, hungrier than ever.

“We put out a great record, and we’ve been touring and touring hard, but also we’re at the peak level of the band as far as performances are concerned.”

Disturbed recently issued a video for their track Open Your Eyes. They are currently on the road in North America and head to Europe early next year.

Sep 28: Colorado Spring World Arena, CO

Sep 30: Des Moines Wells Fargo Arena, IA

Oct 04: Raleigh Red Hat Amphitheater, NC

Oct 05: University Park Bryce Jordan Center, PA

Oct 07: Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall, NJ

Oct 08: Huntington Big Sandy Superstore Arena, WV

Oct 09: Reading Santander Arena, PA

Oct 17: Austin Moody Theater, TX

Oct 18: Midland Horseshoe Pavillion, TX

Oct 19: El Paso Speaking Rock Arena, TX

Oct 21: Glendale Gila River Arena, AZ

Jan 10: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Jan 12: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena, UK

Jan 13: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK

Jan 15: Sheffield Arena, UK

Jan 16: Manchester Arena, UK

Jan 18: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK

Jan 19: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK

Jan 21: London O2 Arena, UK

