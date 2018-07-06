David Crosby adds Manchester date to European tour

David Crosby & Friends have announced a Manchester show in addition to his previously announced show in London. The former Byrds and Crosby Stills & Nash (and Young) member will bring the Sky Trails band to Manchester's Palace Theatre on September 15, and perform at London's Shepherd's Bush Empire the following evening.

Tickets for both shows are on sale now.

"I've always loved playing in the UK since the first time back in the ‘60s with the Byrds," says Crosby. "And I can't wait to come over in September with the Sky Trails Band."

Crosby is currently on tour across the US with keyboardist and vocalist James Raymond, guitarist Jeff Pevar, bassist Mai Agan, drummer Stevie D and keyboardist and vocalist Michelle Willis.

“If there is one thing I know, it's that music is a healing force," says Crosby. "It's something we really need more of right now."

Last month, Crosby's former musical partner Graham Nash also announced a series of UK dates.

David Crosby European tour

Aug 23: Háskólabíó, Reykjavík, IS

Aug 25: Once In A Blue Moon Festival, Amsterdam, NL

Aug 27: DR Koncerthuset, Copenhagen, DK

Aug 29: Stavanager Konserthus, Stavanger, NO

Aug 30: Grieghallen, Bergen, NO

Sep O1: Oslo Konserthus AS, Oslo, NO

Sep 02: Olavshallen Trondheim, NO

Sep 04: Karlstad CCC, Karlstad, SE

Sep 05: Konserthuset, Gothenburg, SE

Sep 08: Open Air Theatre, Antwerp, BE

Sep 09: Olympia Theatre, Paris, FR

Sep 11: Teatro Dal Verme, Milan, IT

Sep 13: Auditorium Parco Della Musica, Rome, IT

Sep 15: Palace Theatre, Manchester, UK

Sep 16: Shepherd's Bush Empire, London, UK