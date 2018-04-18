Graham Nash announces summer UK and European tour

Graham Nash has announced a UK and European tour which will take place throughout the summer.

He’ll kick off the run of shows in Val di Fassa, Dolomiti, Trentino, Italy, on June 30 and wrap up with a set at the National Concert Hall in Dublin on July 31.

Nash will be joined onstage by guitarist and vocalist Shane Fontayne – his longtime collaborator who also produced his 2016 album This Path Tonight – and former Crosby, Stills & Nash keyboardist and vocalist Todd Caldwell.

The trio will perform songs from Nash’s time in the Hollies, Crosby, Stills & Nash (& Young) material and tracks from his solo career.

Tickets for the shows are now available through Nash’s official website.

Graham Nash 2018 UK and European tour dates

Jun 30: Val di Fassa I Suoni Delle Dolomiti, Italy

Jul 01: Recanati Piazza Leopardi, Italy

Jul 02: Rome Casa Del Jazz, Italy

Jul 04: Pistoia Teatro Manzoni, Italy

Jul 05: Milan Villa Arconati, Italy

Jul 07: Rudolstadt Festival, Germany

Jul 08: Tuttlingen Honberg Summer Festival, Germany

Jul 09: Leipzig Parkbuhne Open Air, Germany

Jul 11: Echternach Trifolion, Luxembourg

Jul 12: Zurich Volkshaus, Switzerland

Jul 14: Amsterdam Bostheater, Netherlands

Jul 16: Gothenburg Botanical gardens, Sweden

Jul 18: Ostend De Grote Post, Belgium

Jul 20: Gateshead The Sage, UK

Jul 21: Liverpool Philharmonic, UK

Jul 22: London Bridge Theatre, UK

Jul 24: Bexhill-On-Sea De La Warr Pavilion, UK

Jul 25: Bristol St George’s, UK

Jul 26: Birmingham Town Hall, UK

Jul 28: Perth Concert Hall, UK

Jul 20: Salford The Lowry, UK

Jul 31: Dublin National Concert Hall, Ireland