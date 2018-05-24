David Crosby announces European tour

David Crosby will tour across Europe this summer, it’s been announced.

He’s lined up a total of 14 dates which will kick off at the Once In A Blue Moon Festival in Amsterdam on August 25 and conclude with a set at London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire on September 16.

Crosby will be touring in support of his 2017 album Sky Trails, which came quickly after the release of 2016’s Lighthouse.

He’s currently on tour across the US with keyboardist and vocalist James Raymond, guitarist Jeff Pevar, bassist Mai Agan, drummer Stevie D and keyboardist and vocalist Michelle Willis.

Crosby says: “If there is one thing I know, it's that music is a healing force – something we really need more of right now.

"So I've decided to hit the road again this May with my amazing band, affectionately known as the Sky Trails Band.

Tickets are available via Crosby’s website, with the exception of the London show, which are available from Ticketmaster.

David Crosby - Sky Trails

The 2017 album came hot on the heels of 2016's Lighthouse and includes a cover of Joni Mitchell's Amelia, plus a song co-written with Michael McDonald.View Deal

David Crosby & Friends 2018 European tour

Aug 25: Amsterdam Once In A Blue Moon festival, Netherlands

Aug 27: Copenhagen DR Koncerthuset, Denmark

Aug 29: Stavanger Konsertthus, Norway

Aug 30: Bergen Grieghallen, Norway

Sep 01: Oslo Konserthus AS, Norway

Sep 02: Trondheim Olavshallen, Norway

Sep 04: Karlstad CCC, Sweden

Sep 05: Gothenburg Konsertuset, Sweden

Sep 08: Antwerp Open Air Theatre, Belgium

Sep 09: Paris L’Olympia, France

Sep 11: Milan Teatro Dal Verme, Italy

Sep 13: Rome Auditorium Parco Della Musica, Italy

Sep 15: Manchester Palace Theatre, UK

Sep 16: London O2 Sheperd’s Bush Empire, UK