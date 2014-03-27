Trending

Dave Mustaine Has His Own Wine

Megadeth mainman Dave Mustaine has finally got himself every self-respecting rockstar’s most valuable asset.

Whether it’s Motorhead, AC/DC, Iron Maiden, Sepultura or Amon Amarth, band-branded beers and wines are definitely in at the moments, and MegaDave has got stuck in by releasing his own wine!

Mustaine Vineyards’ (yes, that is a thing) Symphony Interrupted is a 2012 Cabernet Sauvignon created especially to celebrate Dave’s old-out performance with the San Diego Symphony.

You can order a bottle or six right now over at www.mustainevineyards.com.

Megadeth themselves will, of course, be headlining Bloodstock on Sunday August 10! Head to bloodstock.uk.com and grab your ticket right now!

