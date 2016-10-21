Avenged Sevenfold to stream live show

Avenged Sevenfold have announced they’ll perform a live show on October 27, which will be streamed live across the world.

In a brief statement the band say the performance will take place “on a very grand stage for the entire world to enjoy.” It begins at 8.30pm PDT (seven hours behind GMT) and it’ll available via the band’s website. View a trailer video below.

Rumours suggest their seventh album will be entitled Voltaic Oceans and it’ll be released on December 9.

Avenged Sevenfold last week released The Stage, the first track from the record, and the first to feature new drummer Brooks Wackerman. The album will arrive via Capitol Records after the band took legal action to end their deal with Warner Bros.

They also launched a website, Deathbot.net, where an animated skull answers questions typed into a text box. Reponses to “new album” include: “The answer to that question will be given at a special live event on October 27th” and “Like I said before, there will be a live event where we can all sip tea and discuss current events.”

When asked about “Voltaic Oceans” the skull replies: “I bet you feel like the smartest ape.” It describes Wackerman as “the Chef with a Bad Religion behind the kit cooking up beats.”

Avenged Sevenfold complete a US tour this weekend then return to the UK and Europe from January to March.

Oct 23: Sacramento Discovery Park, CA

Jan 10: Glasgow SSE Hydro

Jan 12: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

Jan 13: Birmingham Genting Arena

Jan 15: Sheffield Arena

Jan 16: Manchester Arena

Jan 18: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Jan 19: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Jan 21: London O2 Arena

Jan 22: London O2 Arena

Feb 12: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Feb 13: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Feb 15: Berlin Arena, Germany

Feb 16: Dusseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Halle, Germany

Feb 18: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Feb 20: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Feb 21: Milan Forum, Italy

Feb 23: Vienna Wiener Stadthalle, Austria

Feb 25: Munich Zenith, Germany

Feb 26: Zurich Halle 622, Austria

Feb 28: Lille Zenith Arena, France

Mar 01: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg

Mar 02: Paris AccorHotels Arena, France

Mar 04: Copenhagen Valby Hallen, Denmark

Mar 07: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland

Mar 09: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden

Mar 10: Oslo Telenor, Norway

