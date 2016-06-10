Dave Arcari premieres Hellbound Train video

Dave Arcari has premiered his video for Hellbound Train with The Blues.
It’s the title track of the his latest EP, released today, ahead of upcoming album Givers & Takers.
Arcari tells The Blues: “I tend to approach writing from the guitar end first – but I was struggling to come up with something that felt different but still sounded like me.
“The general advice to folks with writers’ block is don’t write songs about being on the road. So the first two songs I wrote for the EP are about being on the road!”
He adds of the video: “This is the first time I’ve had a ‘proper’ promo done. Everything before has been DIY. Urbancroft Films got involved because they like my music – they don’t generally do music videos.”
Arcari is currently touring the UK. The Hellbound Train EP is on sale now in CD and digital formats, while Givers & Takers will be released in the coming months.
Dave Arcari: Hellbound Train EP tracklist
- Hellbound Train
- Good Moonshine
- Travellin’ Man
- Pearline
- Hellbound Train (radio edit)
Dave Arcari UK tour dates
Jun 10: Edinburgh Sneaky Pete’s
Jun 11: Glasgow Hug & Pint
Jul 01: Dundee Fat Sam’s
Jul 02: Dundee Clark’s
Jul 12: London Blues Kitchen
Jul 13: Newcastle Cluny
Jul 14: York Fibbers