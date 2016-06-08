Jeff Beck launches Live In The Dark

Jeff Beck is streaming Live In The Dark, the first single to be taken from his new album Loud Hailer, the follow-up to 2010’s Emotion & Commotion. The album will be released on Atco Records on July 15.

“I really wanted to make a statement about some of the nasty things I see going on in the world today,” says Beck of the album. “I loved the idea of being at a rally and using this loud device to shout my point of view.”

The album was made with the help of singer Rosie Bones, and guitarist Carmen Vandenberg, who Beck met at a birthday party for Queen drummer Roger Taylor. “She invited me to one of their shows, and I was blown away,” he says. “When we got together in January, I explained the subject matter I had in mind, we sat down by the fire with a crate of Prosecco and got right to it. The songs came together very quickly — five in three days.” The album also features Davide Sollazzi on drums and bassist Giovanni Pallotti.

Jeff heads out on a US tour next month (see dates below) and will be celebrated at Classic Rock Awards 2016 + Live Performance in Tokyo in November.

Track Listing

The Revolution Will Be Televised

Live In The Dark

Pull It

Thugs Club

Scared For The Children

Right Now

Shame

Edna

The Ballad Of The Jersey Wives

O.I.L.

Shrine

Tour Dates

Jul 19: The Capitol Theatre, Port Chester, NY

Jul 20: Theater at Madison Square Gardens, New York, NY

Jul 22: Foxwoods Resort Casino, Mashantucket, CT

Jul 23: Borgata Spa & Resort Even Center, Atlantic City, NJ

Jul 24: Sands Bethlehem Event Center, Bethlehem, PA

Jul 26: PNC Bank Arts Center, Holmdel, NJ

Jul 27: Wolf Trap, Vienna, VA

Jul 29: Constellation Brands – Marvin Sands Arts Center, Canandaigua, NY

Jul 30: Meadow Brook, Rochester Hills, MI

Jul 31: Ravinia Festival, Highland Park, IL

Aug 03: Ascend Amphitheatre, Nashville, TN

Aug 05: Starlight Theatre, Kansas City, MO

Aug 07: Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, Englewood, CO

Aug 10: Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles, CA

Aug 11: Chumash Casino, Santa Ynez, CA

Aug 12: Pala Casino, Pala, CA

Aug 14: Mountain Winery, Saratoga, CA

Aug 16: Masonic Auditorium, San Francisco, CA

Aug 17: Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, Santa Rosa, CA

Aug 18: Jackson Rancheria Casino Hotel, Jackson, CA

Aug 20: Maryhill Winery, Goldendale, WA

Aug 21: Woodland Park Zoo Amphitheater, Seattle, WA