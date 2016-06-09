Fabulous Thunderbirds gave up on preaching blues

Fabulous Thunderbirds leader Kim Wilson says he gave up on trying to advance the interests of blues music years ago – because he felt he was “barking up the wrong tree.”

Instead, his band concentrate on making the music they want to make, and leave others to decide for themselves what they’ll do.

Asked about “carrying the torch into the next generation,” Wilson tells Greenville Online: “I gave up on that a long time ago.

“As far as standing up on a soapbox, trying to preach to people about things that they have no desire to do and they’re not capable of doing – you’re just barking up the wrong tree.

“So you just do what you like.”

The Thunderbirds’ musical output has developed since their formation in 1974. “I characterise it as American music, although it’s pretty African,” Wilson says.

“There’s some blues, and a little more R&B these days – kind of my own version of it. There’s some rock’n’roll too. It’s kind of what we’ve always done, but better. The R&B thing is a little more of an addition.”

The band will launch latest album Strong Like That in August.

The Fabulous Thunderbirds: What's The Word?