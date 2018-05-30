Darryl Way releases new promo video for Summer: Presto

Former Curved Air violinist Darryl Way has released a new promo video for Summer: Presto.

It is taken from Way's recently released Vivaldi's Four Season's In Rock album which was released earlier this year, in which he reworks the composer's famous Four Seasons work in a rock format. Way famously wrote the musical tribute Vivaldi on Curved Air's 1970 debut album Air Conditioning.

"It’s taken me over 50 years to get around to recording a rock version of Vivaldi’s masterpiece, The Four Seasons, but I’m very proud of the way it’s turned out and hope that those who hear it, will enjoy it as much as I enjoyed recording it," Way Tells Prog.

Vivaldi: Four Seasons In Rock is available to buy from Way's own website.