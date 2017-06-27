Danny Worsnop shares acoustic video for Quite A While

Danny Worsnop has released an acoustic version of his track Quite A While.

It features on the Asking Alexandria frontman’s solo album The Long Road Home, which was recorded in Nashville and released back in February via Earache Records.

Speaking about the record, Worsnop said: “It has been an emotional rollercoaster creating these songs, but the end result has left me humbled, proud, and more excited about a project than I ever have been in my life.

“Writing as deep and personal as I have on this record brought up a lot inside me from my years, allowing me to grow and move on from demons I didn’t even acknowledge having.

“I’ve done everything in my power to keep this album honest and pure, and it gives me chills every time I hear it.”

Asking Alexandria are currently working on what will be their fifth studio album. Last week, Worsnop reported that the as-yet-untitled record would be “something totally new and unique” and would usher in a new era for the band.

He said: “I have had so much fun writing an album I never thought I’d make with people I never thought I’d make one with again.

“It’s out of the box, out of my comfort zone, out of the ordinary, and out of this world! This is something totally new and unique that I cannot wait for the world to hear.

“This album has me proud, humbled, reassured, and affirmed. Welcome to a new era, and a new sound which I’m sure in two years will be ripped off by far too many artists – there’s a song about that on here too.”

Asking Alexandria also confirmed on Facebook that Korn vocalist Jonathan Davis has joined them in the studio.

