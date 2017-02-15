Watch Danny Worsnop’s London solo set

Danny Worsnop has released a video showcasing his solo set in London from earlier this week.

The Asking Alexandria frontman has been promoting his upcoming album The Long Road Home, which will launch on February 17 via Earache.

The set was filmed at the city’s YouTube Space on Monday evening, and sees the singer play eight songs from the album and take part in an interview with Terry ‘Beez’ Bezer.

When asked how he feels about doing his own thing outside of the confines of a band, Worsnop says: “It’s more pressure but at the same time, it makes it easier for me because I’m not sharing everything with everyone and I’m not relying on other people and having to take everyone’s considerations on song input. It’s whatever is inside me I can bring out. It’s nice.”

He adds: “These songs were originally never supposed to be heard – it was self-therapy. I dug deep into places I really didn’t want to go and made me feel uncomfortable.”

The Long Road Home is available for pre-order. Last week, Worsnop released studio footage of his performance of new track Prozac.

Worsnop returned to his former band Asking Alexandria in October following vocalist Denis Stoff’s acrimonious departure.

The Long Road Home cover

Danny Worsnop The Long Road Home tracklist

Prozac Mexico I Feel Like Shit Anyone But Me High I Got Bones Quite A While Don’t Overdrink It I’ll Hold On Midnight Woman Same Old Ending The Man

