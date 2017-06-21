Asking Alexandria give update on album no.5

Asking Alexandria’s frontman Danny Worsnop has updated fans on the status of what will be their fifth studio album.

Speculation had been swirling over the last few weeks after guitarist Ben Bruce reported he was in the studio, although he didn’t say anything about the project he was working on. Producer Matt Good then revealed that a new record was indeed under way.

And now Worsnop has checked in to say he’s proud of the record and reports it’s a “new era, and a new sound” for the band.

He says on Facebook: “I have had so much fun writing an album I never thought I’d make with people I never thought I’d make one with again.

“It’s out of the box, out of my comfort zone, out of the ordinary, and out of this world! This is something totally new and unique that I cannot wait for the world to hear.

“This album has me proud, humbled, reassured, and affirmed. Welcome to a new era, and a new sound which I’m sure in two years will be ripped off by far too many artists – there’s a song about that on here too.”

He adds: “You will not hear songs about partying, or girls, or how rock and roll I am. Instead you will hear some of the most carefully crafted songs I’ve ever made that hopefully will live longer than I do.”

Asking Alexandria have also confirmed that Korn vocalist Jonathan Davis has joined them in the studio. They posted an image on Facebook with the caption: “Workin’ on something with Jonathan Davis.”

Further album details will be revealed in due course.

