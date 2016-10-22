Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson serves beer at rock club

Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson surprised revellers at a rock club in Wales when he turned up to serve pints behind the bar.

Dickinson visited Fuel Rock Club in Cardiff to check out the venue’s latest addition to its offering of draft ales – Iron Maiden’s new Trooper Red ‘N’ Black beer.

The singer was in the Welsh capital to see his son Griff’s band Shvpes play nearby and decided to sample the beer in the Fuel Rock Club. But rather than enjoy a drink himself, Dickinson got behind the bar and got to work serving pints of Trooper Red ‘N’ Black.

Fuel owner Rob Toogood tells Wales Online: “When I bumped into him backstage at a show in Barcelona he told me to let him know when I had the new beer in and he promised to pull a few pints for us.

“His son Griff was playing across the road with his band Shvpes so we guessed he might be about.

“He stayed most of the night just mingling, chatting, and posing for pics.”

Toogood asked Dickinson if he wanted an area to be cordoned off for him. Toogood says: “He looked at me and said: ‘Who for? I’m not Kim Kardashian!’”

Maiden will be in Cardiff next year as part of the UK arena tour.

Iron Maiden Book Of Souls European tour 2017

Apr 22: Antwerp Sportpaleis, Belgium

Apr 24: Oberhausen Konig Pilsener Arena, Germany

Apr 28: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Apr 29: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

May 02: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germany

May 04: Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena, UK

May 06: Dublin 3arena, Ireland

May 08: Manchester Arena, UK

May 10: Sheffield Arena, UK

May 11: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

May 14: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena, UK

May 16: Glasgow SSE Hydro Arena, UK

May 17: Aberdeen AECC GE Oil & Gas Arena, UK

May 20: Liverpool Echo Arena, UK

May 21: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena, UK

May 24: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK

May 27: London O2 Arena, UK

May 28: London O2 Arena, UK

The Top 10 Best Iron Maiden Videos