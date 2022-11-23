Danfest 11 announces stage times for this weekend

The long-running Leicester prog weekender Danfest has announced stage times for this weekend's event, which takes place at the Musician Pub in Leicester from November 25-27.

80s prog stalwarts Solstice, Haze and Quasar will all headline this year's event, with fellow 80s band Tamarisk, Last Flight To Pluto, The Emerald Dawn, Warmrain, IT, Final Coil, The Dame, Ghost Of A Machine and Shell Shock all on the bill.

Stage times are as follows:

Friday 25 (doors 6.30pm)

Quasar 9.30pm - end

Third Quadrant 8pm - 9pm

Liliths Army 7.10pm - 7.40pm

Saturday 26 (doors 12.30pm)

Solstice 9.30pm- end

Final Coil 8.15pm - 9pm

Break

The Emerald Dawn 3.45pm - 5pm

The Dame 2.15pm - 3.15pm

IT 12.55pm - 1.55pm

Sunday 27 (doors 12.30pm)

Haze 9.30pm- end

Warmrain 8pm - 9.05pm

Break

Last Flight To Pluto 3.50pm - 5pm

Tamarisk 2.45pm - 3.30pm

Ghost Of The Machine 1.15pm - 2.15pm

Tickets are priced at: weekend £60, Friday £15, Saturday £30 Sunday £30 available from Ticketweb, venue and Beat Route Records.