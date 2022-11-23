Danfest 11 announces stage times for this weekend

The long-running Leicester prog weekender Danfest has announced stage times for this weekend's event, which takes place at the Musician Pub in Leicester from November 25-27.
80s prog stalwarts Solstice, Haze and Quasar will all headline this year's event, with fellow 80s band Tamarisk, Last Flight To Pluto, The Emerald Dawn, Warmrain, IT, Final Coil, The Dame, Ghost Of A Machine and Shell Shock all on the bill.
Stage times are as follows:
Friday 25 (doors 6.30pm)
Quasar 9.30pm - end
Third Quadrant 8pm - 9pm
Liliths Army 7.10pm - 7.40pm
Saturday 26 (doors 12.30pm)
Solstice 9.30pm- end
Final Coil 8.15pm - 9pm
Break
The Emerald Dawn 3.45pm - 5pm
The Dame 2.15pm - 3.15pm
IT 12.55pm - 1.55pm
Sunday 27 (doors 12.30pm)
Haze 9.30pm- end
Warmrain 8pm - 9.05pm
Break
Last Flight To Pluto 3.50pm - 5pm
Tamarisk 2.45pm - 3.30pm
Ghost Of The Machine 1.15pm - 2.15pm
Tickets are priced at: weekend £60, Friday £15, Saturday £30 Sunday £30 available from Ticketweb, venue and Beat Route Records.