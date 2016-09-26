Dan Reed Network announce 2017 UK tour

Dan Reed Network have announced an 11-date UK tour for early 2017.

The dates are in support of the band’s latest album Fight Another Day, which was released earlier this year via Frontiers Records and was their first studio release since 1991’s The Heat.

The tour kicks off in Swindon on March 1 and wraps up in Nottingham on March 15. Support on all dates except Sheffield will come from Vega and tickets are available now.

Mainman Dan Reed says: “DRN is thrilled to be returning to Europe this next March and especially excited about the extensive UK tour in celebration of our album Fight Another Day and the reaction we have received from the record, and our CD Release show at the 100 Club last June in London.

“Dan Pred, Brion James, Melvin Brannon II, Rob Daiker and I are really looking forward to playing many new and unique venues throughout the UK, and rockin’ up the funk hard core and meeting all those who are able to attend and bring down the house with us.

“We thank you for the many years of support and especially believing that we had new music in us to offer. We are forever grateful for you all being there with us on this journey.”

Dan Reed Network 2017 UK tour

Mar 01: Swindon Level 3 Club

Mar 03: Wakefield Warehouse 23

Mar 04: Chester Live Rooms

Mar 05: Cardiff The Globe

Mar 07: Newcastle The Cluny

Mar 08: Glasgow Oran Mor

Mar 10: London 100 Club

Mar 11: Sheffield Local Authority

Mar 12: Bilston The Robin 2

Mar 14: Manchester Ruby Lounge

Mar 15: Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Dan Reed Network: the unlikely rebirth of funk rock’s nearly men