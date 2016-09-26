Jeremy Corbyn sings Queen

Video has emerged of the leader of the UK Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, performing Queen’s 1980 hit Another One Bites The Dust.
The mash-up video, which replaces Freddie Mercury’s original vocal with lines from Jeremy Corbyn speeches, was released by The Pledge, a political debate show on Sky News, to celebrate Corbyn’s victory over Owen Smith in the Labour Party leadership contest. Corbyn tightened his grip over the party by winning 61.8% of the vote to Smith’s 38.2%.
Owen Smith walks down the street
With his polling way down low
Ain’t no sound but the sound of defeat
The electorate’s ready to vote
Are you ready? Are you ready for this?
Are you hanging to the edge of your seat?
Into the boxes the ballots slip
To the sound of the beat
And so on. We await further developments with bated breath.