Damian Wilson to celebrate birthday with rare London solo show

Arena and Headspace vocalist and Adam Wakeman collaborator Damian Wilson has announced that he will celebrate his 55th birthday with a rare London solo show, ahead of European tour dates.

Wilson will play at The Crypt at St Martin-in-the-Fields Church in London's Trafalgar Square on October 16, with accompaniment from his brother Paul.

"The opportunity to sing and tour with my brother Paul Jude is so special, and something that has not been achieved until now," says Wilson. "We are performing an exclusive UK show at The Crypt in order to open the tour that will take us to theatres, churches and venues across the Netherlands, Germany and Belgium. The set will comprise of songs from my solo catalogue, spanning forty years of songwriting."

The UK show is being promoted by London Prog Gigs and tickets for the event are priced at £29.70 (including booking fee).

(Image credit: London Prog Gigs)