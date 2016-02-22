Damian Wilson guests on Alarion album

Threshold frontman Damian Wilson has recorded narration and vocals for six tracks on the debut album by Dutch band Alarion.

Waves Of Destruction is described by mastermind Bas Willemsen as “an hour of melodica, symphonic and intense music.” Further guests are to be named in due course.

In the teaser clip below, Wilson says: “I rushed to the studio to do vocals on a good half an hour of the album, I should think.

“The songwriting is superb. What a fun day I’ve had. I hope my vocals do it justice.”

Waves Of Destruction will be released in June. Threshold, who appear at ProgPower Europe in September, last year released live album European Journey, while Wilson and Adam Wakeman launched an acoustic album in January.