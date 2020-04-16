David Gilmour, Jordan Rudess, The Cyberiam, Darsombra and more stream this evening

With the cancellation of almost all live entertainment owing to the the worldwide Covid-19 outbreak many bands and artists are turning to the Internet to as an outlet for their creativity and to entertain their fanbase.

We're bringing you daily updates here too on the Prog website, pointing you in the direction of anything that's prog-friendly, on a daily basis (working with Chris Parkins' Virtual Prog Gigs Facebook page to highlight what's going on.

Jon Hunt

The Bad Elephant artist will be performing live on his own Facebook page at 8.05pm (BST)

David Gilmour

The Pink Floyd guitarist and his wife Polly Samson will be performing live this evening at Gilmour's Facebookpage at 8,30pm (BST)

The Cyberiam

The Chicago-based prog metallers will be "playing two songs from our live Blu-Ray on every show, talking about the songs and answering your questions" at their Facebook page at 9pm (BST)

Darsombra

The Baltimore heavy pysch band will be streaming live from their Facebook page at 9pm (BST)

Jordan Rudess

And of course there'll be a brand new nightly piano meditation from the Dream Theater keyboard player this evening via his Facebook page at 9pm (BST)

Stay safe, stay in and prog on