Cypher16 reveal debut album title

Cypher16’s Jack Doolan has revealed the band’s debut album will be called The Great Surveyor.

The singer and guitarist with the London-based metal newcomers told TeamRock Radio’s Breaking Bands show that the record will be out in late April or early May.

It was recorded in Wales with Motorhead and Bullet For My Valentine producer Romesh Dodangoda, who Doolan describes as “a genius.”

Doolan says: “We have tracked the album and I just heard the beginning of the first mixes over the weekend. I’m very excited about that, it’s killer.

“The original idea was to get it out in March or April, but I think we’re looking at April or May now because we’ve suddenly got a huge touring schedule hitting from next month.

“The album is what everyone has been waiting for from us for a couple of years now. But I just always wanted to get to the point where I knew we could write something really, really good – which I think we’ve done.

“I do have a title for it, no-one’s ever heard it yet. We’re gonna call the album The Great Surveyor.”

Cypher16 launch a European tour in February, before they return to the UK for a run of shows:

Mar 26: Manchester Sound Control

Mar 27: Newcastle The Globe

Mar 28: York Fibbers

Apr 03: Pangalactic Festival Worthing

Apr 04: Brighton The Green Door Store

Apr 05: Bournemouth The Anvil

Apr 06: Plymouth Tiki Bar

Apr 07: Southampton The Joiners

Apr 08: London O2 Islington Academy 2

Apr 10: Harlow The Square