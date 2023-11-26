If you've somehow not played Stray yet (where have you been?!), you can bag it right now for less than £17 for the Playstation 5

Be honest: when you made your predictions for where gaming might go over the next few years, you didn't predict that a game about a cat idly making its way through a dystopian city would be a smash hit, right? Released last year to relatively modest fanfare, BlueTwelve Studio's Stray soon become one of the biggest word-of-mouth hits of the modern gaming era, eventually being awarded Playstation Game Of The Year at the Golden Joystick awards and prompting a film adaptation to be put into production. If you missed the hype or were, quite frankly, unsure about spending upwards of £30 on a game about a cat, you can now pick up the Playstation 5 edition of Stray for less than half price - £16.95, down from £34.99, thanks to this Amazon Black Friday deal that's still rolling.

Amazon Stray PS5 deal: 52% off, down to £16.95

Trust us when we say you will never play a better game in your life when you get to control a cute little cat. Stray is an award-winning underground smash, and thanks to this Amazon deal, you can see what all the fuss was about for an absolute bargain price.

Set in a dystopian future where robots, mutant critters and nefarious forces run amok, Stray lets players explore this fascinating, dangerous and strange new world through the eyes of an adorable, four-legged feline. Released on July 19 2022 on PS4, PS5 and Windows (Xbox and Mac editions would follow the following year), Stray won awards for its innovative gameplay and excellent soundtrack, not to mention beating out some stiff competition to land the coveted Playstation Game Of The Year award at the 2022 Golden Joysticks.

The first game produced by BlueTwelve Studio, it enamoured hardcore gamers, casuals and cat-lovers alike thanks to its beautiful design, clever gameplay and simple but compelling story. Plus, y'know...you get to play as a cat! What's not to love about that?

