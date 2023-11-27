Hallowed be thy flame: Etsy has massive Cyber Monday savings on these infernally brilliant hand-made Iron Maiden fire pits and BBQs

By Rich Hobson
( Metal Hammer )
published

Iron Maiden's Eddie might just be the most iconic metal mascot on the planet, his visage emblazoned on everything from t-shirts and hoodies to pencil sharpeners, notebooks, beers and more. But when it comes to epic Eddie designs, it doesn't come much better than the awesome artisanal hand-crafted fire pits and BBQs by BurnedbyDesign currently on sale with Etsy for Cyber Monday. 

While we're well aware there's lots of brilliant deals to dive into on Cyber Monday - you can find plenty of them on our music hub, for one - the fact you can save 15% on the Eddie fire pits should certainly pique the interest of any Maiden-loving metalhead who wants an epic piece of garden furniture to call their own, especially given the fact BurnedbyDesign are offering worldwide shipping. 

Of course, it's not just Eddie that's on-sale with Etsy; we've also extensively trawled the site to find you a whole bunch of other brilliant deals so you can make the most of Cyber Monday. 

Iron Maiden Trooper Eddie Fire Pit - Wood Burner: Was £1039, now £883.15

Not only have BurnedbyDesign built a replica of Eddie's iconic Trooper design, but they have found a way to incorporate the Union Jack into the chain base and stand. This woodburner offers an epic way of staying warm this winter, though note that the fire stoker is sold separately.  

Powerslave Eddie Wood Burner &amp; Grill: Was £1839, now £1563.15

It might not be barbecue weather right now - depending on where you are, at least - but that doesn't mean you can't dream of long summer days cooking up something special with a Powerslave Eddie Wood Burner & Grill. Now with almost £300 off, this is perfect for any would-be grill master who wants to look extra flash when cooking. 

Aces High Eddie Wood Burner - Fire Pit: Was £1849, now £1571.65

If you'd prefer a wood burner with its own unique fire stoker, then BurnedbyDesign also have an incredible design based on the Eddie of the Aces High single. Much like the Trooper design, this item is a unique wood burner, but comes with a detachable stoker as part of Eddie's headgear. 


Rich Hobson
Rich Hobson

Staff writer for Metal Hammer, Rich has never met a feature he didn't fancy, which is just as well when it comes to covering everything rock, punk and metal for both print and online, be it legendary events like Rock In Rio or Clash Of The Titans or seeking out exciting new bands like Nine Treasures, Jinjer and Sleep Token. 