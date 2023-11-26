We trawled Etsy to find Cyber Monday deals for the funniest, strangest and straight-up coolest heavy metal gifts so you don't have to

As Cyber Monday looms, we've spent the weekend hunting down the best Cyber Monday music deals to make sure you have the most definitive and up to date rundown of all the big discounts, bargains and cut-price deals you can lay your hands on. From vinyl to merchandise to collectables to clothing, we've got it all covered, so make sure you stay tuned to that hub as the day progresses.

Etsy is one of the sites whose sellers are offering big savings on a massive range of items, including a ton of unique and, we'll be honest, occasionally completely bizarre heavy metal merch and accessories. So, in honour of those looking to pick up something a little different this Cyber Weekend, we got stuck in and dragged up 10 particularly unique gift ideas for the more eccentric metalhead in your life. Here's what we found...

Heavy Meowtal t-shirt

Heavy Meowtal t-shirt: 30% off, now £13.99

Heavy metal is awesome. Cats are awesome. With that in mind, what could be more awesome than a moggy, fully corpse painted up, rocking out with a guitar in his finest heavy metal wares? Nothing, that's what! This fun as hell tee is available at a great price and is a wonderful way to pay tribute to the most metal pet of them all.

Stay Brutal mug

Stay Brutal mug: 25% off, now £11.23

Anyone who doesn't think there's anything brutal about mugs hasn't seen the strength of some of the coffee Team Louder are gulping down on a Monday morning. Whether you're a caffeine fiend or just want something a bit more #metal to sip your Lemsip out of next time you're feeling under the weather, this mighty vessel will make sure you stay hydrated with horns held high.

Rob Trujillo-inspired clock

Rob Trujillo-inspired clock: 25% off, now £33.06

Everyone loves Rob Trujillo! Some people, however, probably love Rob Trujillo more than others. If you know someone that falls into the latter camp, you can make their day by getting them a present that will a) remind them of their favourite metal bassist and b) tell them the time! There's probably a 'Frantic, tick, tick, tick, tick, tick tock!' joke somewhere here, but we respect you too much to make it.

Sleigher t-shirt

Sleigher t-shirt: 20% off, now £9.59

Now here's a pun we're not ashamed to enjoy! You don't have to be a mega-fan of thrash metal's most notorious icons to feel tempted to pick up this festive number. Have to attend an Xmas work do and dress 'appropriately' but can't bring yourself to dig out that ugly jumper your mum got you last year? Problem solved.

Pink death metal t-shirt

Pink death metal t-shirt: 40% off, now £15.57

That Sleigher shirt a little too subtle for your tastes? Go hell for leather with this outrageously bright piece that nails the rare achievement of being suitable for a Morbid Angel show and a Care Bears convention. It's a whooping 40% off too, so you don't have to break the bank to look fabulous.

Heavy metal troll

Heavy metal troll: 20% off, now £19.20

Here's a metal troll we can actually be happy about! We strongly suspect this guitar-shredding little fellow isn't part of the iconic toy brand's official range, but look how cute and/or metal he is! Bonus points for his super-lairy guitar and shiny gold shoes.



Metal Celine Dion t-shirt

Metal Celine Dion t-shirt: 30% off, now £20.90

Love heavy metal but also partial to a sensational cheesy pop power ballad or two? You may well need this superbly daft mash-up t-shirt in your life, paying homage to Lady Dion courtesy of a graphic that looks like it'd be more at home atop a merch stand at the Camden Underworld on a cold Wednesday night than anywhere else.

Blegh sign

Blegh sign: 20% off, now £37.28

Few guttural noises in all of heavy music are more satisfying than a good BLEGH! Architects' frontman Sam Carter can probably lay claim to dropping some of the most iconic, but whether you want to honour him in the most on-the-nose way ever or just want a simple graphic in your house that succinctly summarises your feelings on any given day, get yourself one of these and hang it straight up.

Feminist sun catcher

Feminist sun catcher: 20% off, now £14.58

Feminism is metal. Only posers would disagree. To celebrate this indisputable fact, you could do a lot worse than grabbing this very cool suncatcher than can nail your belief in equality to the proverbial mast while being both metal as hell and flashing some lovely dashes of sun around your gaff. Lovely!

Custom LED sign