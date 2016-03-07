Cult Of Luna's Salvation gets vinyl reissue

Cult Of Luna’s 2004 album Salvation is to be reissued on limited-edition vinyl next month.

Earache Records will release the package on April 8 on black vinyl, along with a limited run of 300 red vinyl and 300 white vinyl pressings. An ‘unboxing’ video has been released which shows the various packaging in detail. It can be viewed below.

The white vinyl sleeve comes accented with a special spot varnish design, said to be how the band originally planned to release the album. The album cover has also been updated by original designer and band member Erik Olofsson who has also designed the inserts with liner notes from guitarist Johannes Persson.

Cult Of Luna’s latest album Mariner, a collaboration with singer Julie Christmas, also arrives on April 8 via Indie Recordings.

The band launch a European tour in Glasgow on April 9, on which they’ll celebrate the 10th anniversary of their Somewhere Along The Highway album by playing it in full.

Cult Of Luna Salvation Tracklist

Echoes Vague Illusions Leave Me Here Waiting For You Adrift White Cell Crossing Over Into The Beyond

Cult Of Luna 2016 European tour

Apr 09: Glasgow Classic Grand, UK

Apr 10: Manchester Sound Control, UK

Apr 11: London Islington Assembly Hall, UK

Apr 12: Paris La Gaite Lyrique, France

Apr 13: Tourcoing Le Grand Mix, France

Apr 14: Tilburg Roadburn Festival, Netherlands

Apr 15: Leipzig Doom Over Leipzig, Germany

May 12: Gothenburg Pustervik, Sweden

May 13: Oslo Rockefeller, Norway

May 14: Copenhagen A Colossal Weekend, Denmark

May 15: Stockholm Cirkus, Sweden