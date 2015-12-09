Cult Of Luna announce European Tour

Cult Of Luna have announced a European tour for April and May – with three UK dates included.

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of their Somewhere Along the Highway album, the band will be playing it from start to finish at all shows.

Cult Of Luna say: “For a band known for looking forward, such a show may seem like a backward step. Music, however, is there to be played, to be listened to and to be experienced. Returning to play an old record is an opportunity for artists and fans to do just that.

“Performing Somewhere Along The Highway in full now gives those people a chance to immerse themselves in the history of Cult Of Luna, alongside those who have grown with the band for the past decade and beyond.”

Cult of Luna European Tour 2016

Apr 09: Glasgow Classic Grand, UK

Apr 10: Manchester Sound Control, UK

Apr 11: London Islington Assembly Hall, UK

Apr 12: Paris La Gaite Lyrique, France

Apr 13: Tourcoing Le Grand Mix, France

Apr 14: Tilburg Roadburn Festival, Netherlands

Apr 15: Leipzig Doom Over Leipzig, Germany

May 12: Gothenburg Pustervik, Sweden

May 13: Oslo Rockefeller, Norway

May 14: Copenhagen A Colossal Weekend, Denmark

May 15: Stockholm Cirkus, Sweden