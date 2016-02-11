Cult Of Luna stream A Greater Call

Cult Of Luna have made their track A Greater Call available to stream.

It’s taken from the band’s upcoming album Mariner, which is released on April 8 via Indie Recordings and features American singer Julie Christmas.

On the track, the band say: “A Greater Call is the link between the city and the void above. Imagine walking up to your vessel. How the excitement grabs hold of you. The feeling of uncertainty.

“Are you even going to be able to push through the atmosphere in one piece? A last breath before blast off and then we leave. The song is about how humanity is cutting its losses and leave. Its only hope lies above.

“Although it might not be representative of the album as a whole and Julie’s involvement, it is where the journey starts.”

Cult Of Luna launch a European tour in Glasgow on April 9, on which they’ll celebrate the 10th anniversary of their Somewhere Along the Highway album by playing it in full.

Further album details will be issued in due course.

CULT OF LUNA EUROPEAN TOUR 2016

Apr 09: Glasgow Classic Grand, UK

Apr 10: Manchester Sound Control, UK

Apr 11: London Islington Assembly Hall, UK

Apr 12: Paris La Gaite Lyrique, France

Apr 13: Tourcoing Le Grand Mix, France

Apr 14: Tilburg Roadburn Festival, Netherlands

Apr 15: Leipzig Doom Over Leipzig, Germany

May 12: Gothenburg Pustervik, Sweden

May 13: Oslo Rockefeller, Norway

May 14: Copenhagen A Colossal Weekend, Denmark

May 15: Stockholm Cirkus, Sweden