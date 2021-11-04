Crown Lands to stream an exclusive live concert with Prog

Canadian prog rock duo Crown Lands have announced they will stream an exclusive live performance with Prog Magazine on November 18 at 7PM GMT/2PM EST. The one-hour concert will be hosted across all associated Louder platforms including Classic Rock and Metal Hammer.

The produced, livestreamed concert celebrates all Crown Lands releases so far, playing songs from their self-titled debut album as well as their recently released White Buffalo EP, offering fans around the world an opportunity to see the band in their element, playing their music live.

“If I discover a band, the first thing I usually do is find live footage, normally live-in-the-studio sessions like Audiotree or KEXP," the band explain, describing the livestream concert experience. "That is where you can truly judge if a band is any good. We wanted to make our own version of that – warts and all! No click, no backing tracks, just two musicians pushing themselves as far as they can in a circus act’s worth of multitasking. Enjoy.”

The Louder virtual concert kicks off the Ontario headlining tour dates of The Big Wave Tour which begins in Waterloo on November 26 at Maxwell’s Music Hall while also giving fans across the world an opportunity to experience Crown Lands music live. See the list of Ontario tour dates below.

Nov 26: Waterloo Maxwell’s Music Hall, ON

Nov 27: Oshawa Biltmore Theatre, ON

Nov 28: Hamilton Bridgeworks, ON

Nov 30: London Rum Runners, ON

Dec 1: Toronto The Axis Club, ON

Dec 3: Ottawa Bronson Centre, ON

Dec 4: Montreal Petit Campus, QC