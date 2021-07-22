Crocodile nipple-biting, exploding toilets and wild bears? The Jackass Forever trailer is finally here

The first trailer for Jackass Forever is finally here, and it's exactly what the franchise is all about. This time however, it comes along with a serving of misty-eyed nostalgia, as its the first time we've seen the entire reunited cast not as a group of boneheaded youths, but all creeping close to being half a century old.

"Concussions aren’t great, but as long as you have them before you’re 50, you’re cool,” Steve-O tells the camera. “And Knoxville’s 49. So we’re good.”

Ridiculous death-defying stunts, obscene shenanigans and a truck load of debauchery marks any good Johnny Knoxville-fronted film, and this new trailer is a feast for any OG Jackass fan – with the addition of a few star cameos such as Machine Gun Kelly, who gets slapped in the face by a giant hand. Nice.

Kicking off with black and white old footage of a baby-faced Jackass crew, a caption floats up on screen which asks: "When was the last time you got together with old friends to laugh your asses off?"

Fast forward to the present day, and we're greeted with the classic opener: "Hello I'm Johnny Knoxville and welcome to Jackass!", as a medley of lewd pranks appear on screen through the following minutes.

The TV series Jackass, on which the movies are based, aired on MTV between 2000 and 2002. The last official Jackass movie was released in 2011, although the spin-off, Bad Grandpa, made its debut in 2013.

Fans will be delighted to know there will also be some crusty Bad Grandpa action in the latest film, as well as nipple-biting (courtesy of a small crocodile), men being shot from canons, tarantulas in head tubes and other stunts that we're not entirely sure how to explain.

The official synopsis for the film reads: “Celebrating the joy of being back together with your best friends and a perfectly executed shot to the dingdong, the original jackass crew return for another round of hilarious, wildly absurd, and often dangerous displays of comedy with a little help from some exciting new cast.”

Jackass Forever hits theaters October 22. Watch the trailer below: