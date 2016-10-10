Motley Crue begin countdown to UK screening of The End

An exclusive clip from Motley Crue film The End has been released ahead of its one-night UK screening this week.

As the countdown to October 13 (Thursday) gets underway, Motley Crue have released another new clip from the concert film which was recorded as the band performed their last ever gig on New Year’s Eve.

Motley Crue: The End was shot in Los Angeles last December and will be featured alongside exclusive documentary footage, telling the full story of their farewell performance at the Staples Center.

It was screened in the US in June, and will now be seen in the UK, Europe, South America, Australia and Japan. The UK run is for one night only, on October 13.

The new clip can be viewed below and shows bassist Nikki Sixx talking to the audience. He says: “For one last time in our career, let’s light this beautiful fucking place up. It’s been one hell of a ride.”

Organisers say: “In January 2014, Motley Crue held a press conference announcing their final tour, complete with a ‘cessation of touring’ agreement prohibiting any and all future live engagements.

“The two-year concert trek saw Vince Neil, Mick Mars, Nikki Sixx and Tommy Lee perform across five continents, grossing over $100 million.

“While not everyone was able to witness their final show live, fans can catch all the action when MusicScreen, Live Alliance, Eagle Rock Entertainment and Tenth Street Entertainment present Motley Crue: The End in selected cinemas on October 13.”

Full details of the cinema event can be found at www.motleyincinema.com

