Creeper show special bond with fans in new Misery video

Creeper have released a new video for their emotionally-charged track Misery.

The song features on the Southampton band’s debut album Eternity, In Your Arms, which arrived in March this year via Roadrunner Records.

The band say: “One of the most vital aspects of Creeper is our incredible connection with our fans, which has grown and evolved into something very special indeed, particularly over the past year.

“It’s at our live shows where this bond truly bursts into life, where band and audience move and sing as one.

“Misery was the first song where this union truly started becoming larger than life, bigger than just a band on a stage, and we wanted to reflect that as best we could in a video for this re-imagined version of the song.”

They add: “Nothing can fully put across just how electric the atmosphere is when we sing with you, but we hope you enjoy this celebration of our communion, until we meet again.”

Creeper are currently on the road across North America on the Vans Warped Tour and recently announced The Theatre Of Fear UK tour which will take place in December.

Find a full list of Creeper’s 2017 tour dates below.

Vans Warped Tour 2017

Jun 29: Atlanta Lakewood Amphitheatre, GA

Jun 30: Orlando Tinker Field, FL

Jul 01: St Petersburg Vinoy park, FL

Jul 02: West Palm Beach Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre, FL

Jul 04: Wilmington Legion Stadium, NC

Jul 06: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Jul 07: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Jul 08: Wantagh Northwell Health At Jones Beach Theater, NY

Jul 09: Hartford Xfinity Theatre, CT

Jul 10: Scranton The Pavilion at Montage Mountain, PA

Jul 11: Virginia Beach Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre, VA

Jul 12: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Jul 13: Darien Center Darien Lake Amphitheatre, NY

Jul 14: Burgettstown Keybank Pavilion, PA

Jul 15: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Jul 16: Columbia Merriweather Post Pavilion, MD

Jul 18: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH

Jul 19: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Jul 20: Noblesville Klipsch Music Center, IN

Jul 21: Auburn Hills The Palace, MI

Jul 22: Tinley Park Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL

Jul 23: Shakopee Canterbury Park, MN

Jul 24: Milwaukee Henry Maier Festival Park, WI

Jul 26: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Jul 27: Bonner Springs Providence Medical Center Amphitheatre, KS

Jul 28: Dallas Starplex Pavilion, TX

Jul 29: San Antonio AT&T Center, TX

Jul 30: Houston NRG Park, TX

Aug 01: Las Cruces State university Intramural Field, NM

Aug 04: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Aug 05: San Diego Qualcomm Stadium Parking Lot, CA

Aug 06: Pomona Fairplex Park, CA

Creeper Theatre Of Fear 2017 UK tour

Dec 03: Glasgow ABC

Dec 04: Birmingham Institute

Dec 05: Bristol Trinity

Dec 07: London Shepherds Bush Empire

Dec 09: Manchester Albert Hall

Dec 10: Southampton Guildhall

