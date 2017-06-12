Creeper announce the Theatre Of Fear UK tour

Creeper have announced their biggest ever UK headline tour which will take place in December.

Titled the Theatre Of Fear tour, it will see the band unveil an ambitious new stage production and also mark a milestone for the band when they play a homecoming show at Southampton’s Guildhall.

Creeper say in a statement: “This winter, we invite you to the Creeper Theatre Of Fear tour – a one of a kind production being brought to six theatres across the country.

“Not only will they be our biggest ever headline shows, they will also be the most significant in the scale of ideas surrounding them. After a year travelling the world, we are excited to bring home our most ambitious project to date.

“Two years after James Scythe’s disappearance, this December we invite you to shake hands with the stranger of tomorrow.”

Tickets for the December shows are available via Live Nation and Ticketmaster.

The dates have been scheduled in support of Creeper’s debut album Eternity, In Your Arms which was released earlier this year.

Creeper Theatre Of Fear 2017 UK tour

Dec 03: Glasgow ABC

Dec 04: Birmingham Institute

Dec 05: Bristol Trinity

Dec 07: London Shepherds Bush Empire

Dec 09: Manchester Albert Hall

Dec 10: Southampton Guildhall

Creeper: "We want to be the next Marilyn Manson"