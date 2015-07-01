Cradle Of Filth line up 7 UK dates

Cradle Of Filth have announced a run of seven UK winter dates as part of a wider European tour.
The British metal outfit hit the road in October on the Inquisitional Tourture trek in support of 11th album Hammer Of The Witches, which is released on July 10 via Nuclear Blast. This week they made the track Enshrined In Crematoria available to stream.
Frontman Dani Filth says: “Cradle Of Filth are extremely pleased to be hitting the European road, even more so now that British dates have been indelibly grafted onto the beginning.
“The band is sounding better than ever and are exhilarated to be starting our world tour here in England, at Rottingham Knock City nonetheless, the proverbial hub of heavy metal.
“We have an amazing setlist prepared already and everyone, including our infamous Crewdle Of Filth, are chomping at the bit to get out there and start levelling cities with our unique brand of raucous, hellish music and stage production.”
Ahead of the jaunt, they’ll play at Germany’s Rock Harz, Waken and Summer Breeze festivals, as well as Brutal Assault in Czech Republic and Jalometalli in Finland.
Cradle Of Filth feature in the current issue of Metal Hammer magazine, which is out now in print, digital and via TeamRock+.
CRADLE OF FILTH INQUISITIONAL TOURTURE DATES 2015
Oct 16: Nottingham Rock City, UK
Oct 17: Bristol Motion, UK
Oct 18: Norwich The Waterfront, UK
Oct 20: Wolverhampton Wulfrun Hall, UK
Oct 21: Glasgow Garage, UK
Oct 22: Manchester Academy 2, UK
Oct 23: London Koko, UK
Oct 24: Cologne Essigfabrik, Germany
Oct 26: Munich Backstage, Germany
Oct 27: Strasbourg La Laiterie. France
Oct 28: Paris Caberet Sauvage, France
Oct 29: Antwerp Trix Muziekcentrum, Belgium
Oct 30: Hannover Capitol, Germany
Oct 31: Nurnberg Hirsch, Germany
Nov 02: Saarbrucken Garage, Germany
Nov 03: Lucerne Schuur, Switzerland
Nov 04: Treviso New Age, Italy
Nov 06: Rome Orion, Italy
Nov 07: Milan Fabrique, Italy
Nov 08: Dornbirn Conrad Sohm, Austria
Nov 09: Budapest Barba Negra, Hungary
Nov 12: Katowice Mega Club, Poland
Nov 13: Brno Klub Fleda, Czech Republic
Nov 14: Berlin C-Club, Germany
Nov 15: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany
Nov 17: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark
Nov 18: Oslo John Dee, Norway
Nov 19: Gothenburg Sticky Fingers, Sweden
Nov 23: Stockholm Debaser, Sweden