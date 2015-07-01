Cradle Of Filth line up 7 UK dates

Cradle Of Filth have announced a run of seven UK winter dates as part of a wider European tour.

The British metal outfit hit the road in October on the Inquisitional Tourture trek in support of 11th album Hammer Of The Witches, which is released on July 10 via Nuclear Blast. This week they made the track Enshrined In Crematoria available to stream.

Frontman Dani Filth says: “Cradle Of Filth are extremely pleased to be hitting the European road, even more so now that British dates have been indelibly grafted onto the beginning.

“The band is sounding better than ever and are exhilarated to be starting our world tour here in England, at Rottingham Knock City nonetheless, the proverbial hub of heavy metal.

“We have an amazing setlist prepared already and everyone, including our infamous Crewdle Of Filth, are chomping at the bit to get out there and start levelling cities with our unique brand of raucous, hellish music and stage production.”

Ahead of the jaunt, they’ll play at Germany’s Rock Harz, Waken and Summer Breeze festivals, as well as Brutal Assault in Czech Republic and Jalometalli in Finland.

Cradle Of Filth feature in the current issue of Metal Hammer magazine, which is out now in print, digital and via TeamRock+.

Oct 16: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Oct 17: Bristol Motion, UK

Oct 18: Norwich The Waterfront, UK

Oct 20: Wolverhampton Wulfrun Hall, UK

Oct 21: Glasgow Garage, UK

Oct 22: Manchester Academy 2, UK

Oct 23: London Koko, UK

Oct 24: Cologne Essigfabrik, Germany

Oct 26: Munich Backstage, Germany

Oct 27: Strasbourg La Laiterie. France

Oct 28: Paris Caberet Sauvage, France

Oct 29: Antwerp Trix Muziekcentrum, Belgium

Oct 30: Hannover Capitol, Germany

Oct 31: Nurnberg Hirsch, Germany

Nov 02: Saarbrucken Garage, Germany

Nov 03: Lucerne Schuur, Switzerland

Nov 04: Treviso New Age, Italy

Nov 06: Rome Orion, Italy

Nov 07: Milan Fabrique, Italy

Nov 08: Dornbirn Conrad Sohm, Austria

Nov 09: Budapest Barba Negra, Hungary

Nov 12: Katowice Mega Club, Poland

Nov 13: Brno Klub Fleda, Czech Republic

Nov 14: Berlin C-Club, Germany

Nov 15: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany

Nov 17: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark

Nov 18: Oslo John Dee, Norway

Nov 19: Gothenburg Sticky Fingers, Sweden

Nov 23: Stockholm Debaser, Sweden