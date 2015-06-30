Cradle Of Filth stream Enshrined In Crematoria

Cradle Of Filth have made their track Enshrined In Crematoria available to stream.

The song is taken from their 11th album Hammer Of The Witches, which is released on July 10 via Nuclear Blast.

Frontman Dani filth says: “Lyrically, the track Enshrined In Crematoria is hilted in the legendary Ark Of The Tragedian, the poet’s Holy Grail. It is the author’s inspiration personified as a tombed angel, much like that of Poe’s pale obsession, and the magical ‘midnight’ ritual wherein she is conjured forth as a reincarnation of his lost love, to provide forbidden artistic sustenance.

“It is imagination’s utter peak and fuel for a literal literary madman. Enshrined In Crematoria is at essence the first of guitarist Richard Shaw’s contributions to the new album, before the full band took it by the teeth and spat it into light.”

Cradle Of Filth have a number of European show lined up.

Jul 11: Rockharz Open Air, Germany

Aug 01: Wacken Open Air, Germany

Aug 05: Josefov Brutal Assault, Czech Republic

Aug 07: Jalometalli Festival, Finland

Aug 14: Summer Breeze, Germany