Five Finger Death Punch bring the madness to Metal Hammer issue 272

They say the future belongs to the mad… and the new cover of Metal Hammer belongs to Five Finger Death Punch who unveil their plans for world domination – armed with new album Got Your Six.

ORDER YOUR COPY OF THE NEW ISSUE HERE

After a much publicised onstage meltdown in Memphis, fans wondered if Five Finger Death Punch were done and dusted. But we find out from the band themselves that they’re stronger than ever and want to claim the world for their own and headline festivals across the world.

Oh what a lovely day…

We catch up Jonathan Davis and Munky ahead of Korn’s 20th anniversary shows to talk about the self-titled debut that changed metal forever track by track – from stories of crystal meth in Clown to homophobic bullying in Faget. Get the full story on the infamous album.

The demonic Dani Filth delivers his gospel to Metal Hammer including his candid thoughts on witches, whining metal fans, the early days of Cradle and their revolving door of members.

Metal Hammer heads out to New York City with Mastodon and Clutch for one of the riffiest and fucking coolest shows we’ve ever seen. We catch up with Neil Fallon and Bill Kelliher to talk about their new music and their very special metal bromance…

Deftones are back in the studio and they invited Metal Hammer down for an exclusive look into the first album since Chi Cheng’s passing. They’re in a contemplative mood, but is this the calm before the storm…?

PLUS: We’ve got loads more from Architects, Lamb Of God, Crossfaith, Korn, New Years Day, Thy Art Is Murder, Burgerkill, Between The Buried And Me, Northlane AND MORE!

And there’s TWO posters of Ghost and Avenged Sevenfold and a very special Bloodstock CD curated by Trivium’s Matt Heafy. OH HELL YES!

ORDER YOUR COPY OF THE NEW ISSUE HERE