Cowboys From Hell-era Pantera figures set for Rock Iconz lineup

Knucklebonz have increased their range of collectable Rock Iconz figures with the addition of Pantera to their lineup.

The company have announced that the Cowboys From Hell-era figures of Dimebag Darrell, Phil Anselmo, Rex Brown and Vinnie Paul will be released this autumn and they’re now available to pre-order.

Only 3000 of each of the officially licensed 8.5-inch figures will be made available, with each hand-painted and individually numbered. They'll also come with a certificate of authenticity.

The company’s Rock Iconz range already features AC/DC’s Angus Young, Marilyn Manson, Lemmy, Guns N’ Roses, Motley Crue, Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine, the band’s mascot Vic Rattlehead and Ghost’s Papa Emeritus II and Cardinal Copia.

Check out a gallery of each figure below.