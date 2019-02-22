AC/DC legend Angus Young joins the KnuckleBonz Rock Iconz lineup

A collectable Angus Young figure will join the ever-growing Knucklebonz Rock Iconz lineup later this year.

Only 3000 statues have been created, showing the AC/DC guitarist in full flow and it’ll be released in the spring, on a date still to be confirmed.

A statement on the the figure reads: “All Rock Iconz statues are officially licensed, limited edition collectibles. This is a fine-arts process where each statue is hand-cast, painted and numbered.

“These statues are created in 1/9 scale. Each statue comes with a certificate of authenticity on the base of the statue.”

Earlier this month, the company revealed a Marilyn Manson figure would also be released in the coming weeks.

Both the shock rocker and AC/DC guitarist are joining a lineup that already includes Lemmy, Guns N’ Roses, Motley Crue, Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine, the band’s mascot Vic Rattlehead, Alice Cooper and Ghost.

The Angus figure is available for pre-order from the company's website.

Meanwhile, it was revealed this week that Young had donated $19,260 to AC/DC fan Steve McNeil and his skating challenge which is raising money for an Alzheimer’s charity.