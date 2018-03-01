Limited edition Guns N’ Roses figures out this summer

A set of collectable, limited edition figures depicting Guns N’ Roses members Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan are to be released later this year.

The trio are part of Knucklebonz’s ‘Rock Iconz’ collection, which also includes Megadeth mainman Dave Mustaine, the band’s mascot Vic Rattlehead, and late Motorhead legend Lemmy.

The 8.5-inch statues of Axl, Slash and Duff are limited to 3000 each and are hand-painted, numbered and come with a certificate of authenticity.

They are an officially licensed product and are due to launch this summer, on a date still to be specified, from the Knucklebonz’s website.

Find individual shots of each band member below.

Earlier this week, it was claimed that original GNR guitarist and co-founder Izzy Stradlin walked away from a possible reunion show with his old bandmates on their Not In This Lifetime tour.

The group’s former manager Alan Niven said that Stradlin flew out for a soundcheck when they were playing stadiums in the US last year, but didn’t participate further.

Guns N’ Roses will headline this year’s Download festival in the UK and will play other dates across Europe this summer. Find a full list of their live shows below.

Jun 03: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany

Jun 06: Odense Dyrskueplausen, Denmark

Jun 09: Donington Download Festival, UK

Jun 12: Gelsenkirchen Veltins-Arena, Germany

Jun 18: Paris Download Festival, France

Jun 25: Mannheim Maimarktgelane, Germany

Jun 26: Bordeaux Matmut Stadium, France

Jun 29: Madrid Download Festival, Spain

Jul 05: Nijmegen Goffertpark, Netherlands

Jul 07: Leipzig Festwiese, Germany

Jul 09: Chorzoq Stadion Slaski, Poland

Jul 13: Moscow Spartak Otkritie, Russia

Jul 16: Tallinn Song Festival Grounds, Estonia

Jul 19: Oslo Valle Hovin, Norway

Jul 21: Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium, Sweden

