Limited edition Guns N’ Roses figures out this summer

A set of collectable, limited edition figures depicting Guns N’ Roses members Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan are to be released later this year.
The trio are part of Knucklebonz’s ‘Rock Iconz’ collection, which also includes Megadeth mainman Dave Mustaine, the band’s mascot Vic Rattlehead, and late Motorhead legend Lemmy.
The 8.5-inch statues of Axl, Slash and Duff are limited to 3000 each and are hand-painted, numbered and come with a certificate of authenticity.
They are an officially licensed product and are due to launch this summer, on a date still to be specified, from the Knucklebonz’s website.
Find individual shots of each band member below.
Earlier this week, it was claimed that original GNR guitarist and co-founder Izzy Stradlin walked away from a possible reunion show with his old bandmates on their Not In This Lifetime tour.
The group’s former manager Alan Niven said that Stradlin flew out for a soundcheck when they were playing stadiums in the US last year, but didn’t participate further.
Guns N’ Roses will headline this year’s Download festival in the UK and will play other dates across Europe this summer. Find a full list of their live shows below.
Guns N’ Roses 2018 Not In This Lifetime European tour dates
Jun 03: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany
Jun 06: Odense Dyrskueplausen, Denmark
Jun 09: Donington Download Festival, UK
Jun 12: Gelsenkirchen Veltins-Arena, Germany
Jun 18: Paris Download Festival, France
Jun 25: Mannheim Maimarktgelane, Germany
Jun 26: Bordeaux Matmut Stadium, France
Jun 29: Madrid Download Festival, Spain
Jul 05: Nijmegen Goffertpark, Netherlands
Jul 07: Leipzig Festwiese, Germany
Jul 09: Chorzoq Stadion Slaski, Poland
Jul 13: Moscow Spartak Otkritie, Russia
Jul 16: Tallinn Song Festival Grounds, Estonia
Jul 19: Oslo Valle Hovin, Norway
Jul 21: Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium, Sweden
