Motorhead: Collectable Lemmy statue set for release

A limited edition collectable statue of late Motorhead icon Lemmy is to be released this summer.
The Lemmy II Motorhead Rock Iconz statue stands at nine-inches high and will be made available via KnuckleBonz, with each of the 3000 pieces individually numbered, hand painted and packaged with a certificate of authenticity.
A statement reads: “In this collectible, Lemmy is depicted singing up into his microphone in an iconic stance.
“The statue stands approximately nine-inches tall and is officially licensed through Motorhead.
Pre-orders are now open via the Knucklebonz website priced at $125.
The company are also selling a statue of Motorhead’s famous Warpig logo. It’s also limited to 3000 pieces and available for pre-order for the same price as the Lemmy statue.
Last month, former Motorhead drummer Mikkey Dee visited the life-size Lemmy statue at The Rainbow Bar And Grill in Hollywood.
The life-size sculpture by artist Travis Moore was unveiled in August last year and was commissioned after fans and friends contributed to a fundraising campaign following Lemmy’s death in December 2015.
