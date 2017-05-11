Megadeth collectable figures to launch this year

Limited edition figures of Dave Mustaine and Megadeth mascot Vic Rattlehead are to be released later this year.

Mustaine is modelled playing a flying V guitar, while the Rattlehead figure is taken from the cover of the band’s classic 1986 album Peace Sells… But Who’s Buying?

Both statues stand at nine-inches high and will be made available via KnuckleBonz, with each of the 3000 pieces individually numbered, hand painted and packaged with a certificate of authenticity.

They’re both available to pre-order now and come after KnuckleBonz announced a Lemmy figure last month.

Megadeth will join Scorpions on the road later this year on the Crazy World tour in support of their latest album Dystopia, which came out in 2016. Find a list of the tour dates below.

Sep 14: Reading Santander Arena, PA

Sep 16: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Sep 19: Laval Place Bell, QC

Sep 22: Toronto Budweiser Stage Amphitheater, ON

Sep 23: Chicago Budweiser Stage Amphitheatre, IL

Sep 26: Denver 1st Bank Center, CO

Sep 29: Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena, WA

Sep 30: Seattle Tacoma Dome, WA

Oct 03: Reno Grand Sierra Resort, NV

Oct 04: Oakland Oracle Arena, CA

Oct 07: Los Angeles The Forum, CA

Oct 08: Phoenix Talking Stick Arena, AZ

Oct 11: San Antonio Freeman Coliseum, TX

Oct 12: Dallas Pavilion At The Music Factory, TX

Oct 14: Fort Lauderdale BB&T Center, FL

Oct 15: Tampa Amalie Arena, FL

