Limited edition Marilyn Manson figure joins growing Rock Iconz lineup

Only 3000 Marilyn Manson figures have been created

A limited edition collectable figure of Marilyn Manson is to be released by KnuckleBonz later this year.

Manson is the latest rocker to be transformed into a statue by the company and follows Lemmy, Guns N’ Roses, Motley Crue, Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine, the band’s mascot Vic Rattlehead, Alice Cooper and Ghost.

The Manson statue, complete with detailed mic stand, is limited to just 3000 worldwide, with the shock rocker presented in 1/9 scale and standing at 8.5-inches tall.

As with the other figures in the collection, Manson’s has been hand-crafted, hand-cast and painted, with each order individually numbered and will come with a certificate of authenticity.

It’s now available for pre-order from the official KnuckleBonz website, with orders expected to ship in the spring.

Check out a video of the statue below.

Meanwhile, Manson will play at Rock Fest in Cadott, Wisconsin, on July 18-20 in support of his latest album, Heaven Upside Down, which launched back in 2017.